Indian railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to social media to share a video of a young girl playing cricket. The girl in the video was seen playing good shots on both sides of the wickets. Her shots included drives, pulls and cuts, but what left the Railway Minister impressed was her 'Helicopter Shot'. While sharing the video, he wrote, "My fav is the ‘helicopter shot’ What’s your pick?" British PM Rishi Sunak Plays With England Cricket Team at 10 Downing Street, Viral Video Surfaces.

Ashwini Vaishnaw Impressed With Young Girl's Helicopter Shot

My fav is the ‘helicopter shot’☄️ What’s your pick? pic.twitter.com/q33ctr0gnH — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)