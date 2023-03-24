British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was seen playing cricket at his official residence at 10 Downing Street with members of T20 world cup winning England cricket team. A 10-member delegation visited Sunak's residence on Wednesday led by skipper Jos Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott. Sunak can be seen playing cricket with the likes of Sam Curran and Chris Jordan in a video shared by 10 Downing Street on their official youtube channel. UK PM Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murty Told by Police To Put Pet Dog on Leash in Hyde Park (Watch Video).

Rishi Sunak Plays With England Cricket Team

