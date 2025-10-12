MapmyIndia's director Rohan Verma highlighted a major issue faced by users in India while using Meta's WhatsApp. He reacted to a user who mentioned that, while sharing location on WhatsApp, there should be an option to choose Mappls maps. He added that he had stopped using the Mappls app due to limited phone storage. In response, Rohan Verma said, "It is important that more users tell WhatsApp to fix this because they do provide options for various map apps in other countries, but they don’t give an option for Mappls to users. It really is quite unfair and inconvenient because people can’t discover or easily use Mappls." He encouraged browsers, OS providers, social media apps, messaging apps, and others to start giving the Mappls app as an option. He also tagged WhatsApp, Meta, and Meta India on X, saying, "This is a big issue and needs to be fixed." Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Praises Mappls App by MapmyIndia, Says ‘Reflects Decades of R&D, Much Longer Than Google Maps’.

Rohan Verma Urges WhatsApp to Include Mappls App As Option

This is a big issue and needs to be fixed by @WhatsApp @metaindia @Meta. It is important more users tell Whatsapp to fix this because they do give options of various maps apps in various countries, but they dont give an option for Mappls to users. It really is quite unfair and… https://t.co/XySutFohT4 — Rohan Verma (@_rohanverma) October 12, 2025

