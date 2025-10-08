Zoho co-rounder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu responded to Amit Shah switching from Gmail to Zoho Mail. He thanked India's Home Minister to make such a move and have faith in Zoho company. Vembu thanked HM Amit Shah and dedicated the moment to the engineers who stayed and worked hard at Zoho for 20 years. Sridhar Vembu said, "They all stayed in India and worked all these years because they believed. Their faith is vindicated. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat" HM Amit Shah Switches From Gmail to Zoho Mail After IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Encourages People To Adopt ‘Swadeshi’ Platforms.

‘Thank You Sir, for Your Faith in Us’, Says Sridhar Vembu to HM Amit Shah

Thank you Sir, for your faith in us🙏 I dedicate this moment to our hard working engineers who have toiled hard in Zoho for over 20 years. They all stayed in India and worked all these years because they believed. Their faith is vindicated. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat🙏 https://t.co/V9us2UmX30 — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) October 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sridhar Vembu X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

