Zoho's Sridhar Vembu praised the Mappls app from MapmyIndia. He reacted to a video shared by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw using Mappls in his car and highlighted features like the 3D junction view, encouraging Indians to try it out. Sridhar Vembu said, "The Mappls app is very nice, and it reflects decades of R&D — much longer than Google Maps," and wished Rohan Verma and the MapmyIndia team for Mappls app. In past few days, "Swadeshi" apps like Arattai and Zoho Mail have gained attention and government backing. What Is Mappls App by MapmyIndia? Can It Be India’s Google Maps Alternative? Here’s All About Made-in-India Navigation Platform Recently Used by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Sridhar Vembu Praises Mappls App Reacting to Video of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Mappls app is very nice and it reflects decades of R&D, much longer than Google Maps. Best wishes to Rohan Verma and the MapMyIndia team! https://t.co/j8zOypTAIt — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) October 12, 2025

