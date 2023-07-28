Yusuf Pathan played a blinder during the Zim Afro T10 play-off clash between Joburg Buffaloes and Durban Qalandars where he smashed a 26 ball 80 while chasing the target of 141 runs set by the opposition. After playing the winnings stroke, he celebrated with teammate Mushfiqur Rahim and brother Irfan Pathan. Then he hugged his son Ayaan and picked him up in joy. Yusuf Pathan Smashes Mohammad Amir For 24 Runs in One Over During Joburg Buffaloes and Durban Qalandars Zim Afro T10 League 2023 Clash (Watch Video).

Yusuf Pathan Hugs His Son

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)