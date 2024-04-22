Yuzvendra Chahal debuted in the IPL back in 2013 for Mumbai Indians. Since then he has played for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. In every franchise he has developed himself as the mainstay in the bowling lineup, delivering crucial wickets. As he picked up the wicket of Mohammad Nabi in the IPL 2024 clash against Mumbai Indians, he became the first-ever bowler to scalp 200 wickets in the IPL. Trent Boult Leads Chart For Most Wickets in First Over in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RR vs MI IPL 2024.

Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes First-Ever Player to Complete 200 Wickets in IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal 200 Wickets in IPL Moment

First bowler in the history of IPL to take 200 wickets! 🙌 Congratulations Yuzvendra Chahal 👏👏 Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #RRvMI | @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/zAcG8TR6LN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2024

