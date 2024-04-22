Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult is majorly known for picking up wickets in the early overs. Boult showcased his magic once again against the Mumbai Indians in the RR vs MI IPL 2024 match and dismissed Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma in the first over of the innings. This was Boult's 26th wicket in the first over in the cash-rich league and surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar to become the leading wicket-taker in the first over in the Indian Premier League. Hardik Pandya Completes 100 Matches For Mumbai Indians, Achieves Feat During RR vs MI IPL 2024

Trent Boult Picks Up Most Wickets in First Over During IPL

26* - Most wickets in the first over in IPL history ⚡️🚨 pic.twitter.com/gQJBg5awil — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 22, 2024

