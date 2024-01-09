Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ Set To Cheer for Wife Dhanashree Verma (Watch Video)

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted on the sets of 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa' to show support for his wife Dhanashree Verma. Have a look at the video by scrolling down.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 09, 2024 12:18 PM IST

India's wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted appreciating his wife Dhanashree Verma's performance on the sets of a reality show named "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa". The couple has been in talks for various reasons in the past but has always shut down various rumors regarding their relationship. Yuzvendra Chahal seemed happy to be on the show for his wife to which a video has also been shared on social media. Have a look at the video below. Virat Kohli Funny Moments: Relive Star Indian Cricketer Enjoying His Time On Field During IND vs SA Test Series 2023-24 (Watch Video)

Have a look at the Video Here

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

