Shikhar Dhawan has shared a hilarious Instagram reel with Yuzvendra Chahal and girlfriend Sophie Shine. Dhawan and Chahal are known for creating humorous content on social media platforms like Instagram. Their recent collaborations showcased a funny Instagram reel, adding humour which is being loved by fans. The reel is captioned, “Ek baar phirse dulha banne ka mann hai beta… tu rukk ja thoda." In the viral video, Dhawan is seen introducing Chahal to his "third mother". The role was played by Shikhar's girlfriend, Sophie Shine. The reel has now gone viral on social media. 'Mere Bete Se Nahi Baat Nahi Hoti, Block Kar Diya', Shikhar Dhawan Opens Up On His Son Zoraver Dhawan's Behaviour Post Separation (Watch Video).

Shikhar Dhawan Shares Hilarious Reel With Yuzvendra Chahal and Girlfriend Sophie Shine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

