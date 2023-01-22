Bollywood actress, Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer, KL Rahul are all set to get married on January 23. Now, ahead of the D-day, visuals from the star couple's sangeet ceremony has been shared by paparazzi, Pallav Palliwal on his Insta. In the clip, the wedding venue can be seen all decked up and songs can be heard being played loudly. Have a look. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Wedding: Suniel Shetty Assures Paparazzi Couple's Picture on the D-day (Watch Video).

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Sangeet Function Kickstarts:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)