Sagar Ahlwat won a silver medal in the men's superheavyweight boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday, August 08. He lost his gold medal match to Delicious Orie of England. This was also India's 15th medal of the day.

Sagar Strikes Silver:

SAGAR BACK FROM A WAR 🔥 🇮🇳's Sagar Ahlawat 🥊tried his best to give a superlative performance against 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿's D. Orie, settling for SILVER 🥈in Men's +92kg Final at #CommonwealthGames2022 Face busted open, hard 👊 consumed, still standing up tall Take a bow 🙇‍♀️🙇‍♂️#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/rhuOsxyMSQ — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 7, 2022

