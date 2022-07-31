Srihari Nataraj continues to impress at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as he has now secured a place for himself in the Men's 50m backstroke finals. The Indian swimmer finished fifth in his heat and eighth overall to book his place in the summit clash.

🇮🇳Srihari Nataraj finishes with a timing of 25.38 to finish 8th and reach the FINALS of the Men's 50m Backstroke!🔥 Yet another medal now in sight!👊#CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/AZkc96ZZCB — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)