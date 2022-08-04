Jasmine Lamboria has assured herself and India a medal by qualifying for the women's boxing 60kg semifinals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Thursday, August 4. Lamboria defeated New Zealand's Troy Garton by a split decision (4-1).

Medal Assured for India:

#Boxing Update 🚨 🇮🇳's Jasmine defeats Troy (NZL) by split decision (4-1) and has now assured a medal for herself as she progresses to Semifinals of Women's 60 Kg event Go For GOLD Champ👍#Cheer4India

