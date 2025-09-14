Jaismine Lamboria created history late last night, becoming the ninth Indian female to win a gold medal at the World Championships by winning the women's 57 kg event at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool, beating Paris Olympics Silver Medallist Julia Szeremeta. Lamboria made a comeback in round 2 and round 3 to clinch her first World Championships medal, which is also the first-ever Indian gold medal under the World Boxing organisation. Meanwhile, in the women's 80+ KG final, Nupur Sheoran won silver, narrowly losing to Agata Kaczmarska by Split Decision (2-3). Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast Details of Boxing Match on TV in India.

Jaismine Lamboria Creates History

WORLD CHAMPION! 🥇🔥 🇮🇳 Jaismine Lamboria creates history in Women’s 57kg, defeating Olympic silver medallist Julia Szeremeta 🇵🇱 4-1 in the final. She also becomes the first Indian boxer to win a World Championship under the new federation. 💙🥊#WorldChampion #IndianBoxing… https://t.co/T9A4Rw59hF pic.twitter.com/X5Ij86lkNB — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) September 13, 2025

Moment When Jaismine Lamboria Won Gold

JAISMINE LAMBORIA IS THE WOMEN'S 57 KG WORLD CHAMPION🏆🇮🇳! beats Paris Oly🥈 Julia Szemereta🇵🇱 4-1 on split decision in the finals. She is the 9th Indian female boxer ever to win a World Championship Gold and 1st gold medalist under World Boxing. Many congratulations.#Boxing pic.twitter.com/ijU6Rjb6ez — Rambo (@monster_zero123) September 14, 2025

