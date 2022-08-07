Mohammad Hussamuddin bagged a bronze medal in the men's 57kg category boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday, August 6. This was India's second boxing medal at CWG 2022.

Hussamuddin Wins Bronze:

HUSSAMUDDIN BAGS BRONZE 🥉 Mohd Hussamuddin (@Hussamboxer) (M-57kg) displays exceptional performance to win a bronze for India at #B2022 The experienced pugilist 🥊🥊bags his 2nd consecutive medal at #CommonwealthGames 🥉🥉 Well Done!!#Cheer4India#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/vFuOXuiKFy — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022

