Indian grandmaster D. Gukesh did bungee jumping after winning the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 title in Singapore. D Gukesh uploaded a video on his social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter) where he did bungee jumping. The Indian sensation also said, 'I'm the world champion,' while doing the bungee jumping. The 18-year-old became the youngest-ever to win the FIDE World Chess Championship title after defeating former champion Ding Liren of China by 7.5-6.5. Gukesh also became the second Indian grandmaster to win the prestigious trophy after legendary Viswanathan Anand. Newly-Crowned Chess World Champion D Gukesh To Face Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025.

D Gukesh Does Bungee Jumping

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)