A shocking accident during bungee jumping in Shivpuri near Rishikesh has triggered massive concern over adventure-sport safety. A 24-year-old man, Sonu Kumar from Gurugram, fell nearly 180 feet after the bungee cord snapped mid-jump at Thrill Factory Adventure Park on the Tapovan–Shivpuri Road. The horrifying incident, captured on CCTV, shows him plummeting onto a tin shed, a video that is now circulating widely on social media. Sonu, who had travelled to Shivpuri for adventure activities, suffered severe injuries and was rushed to AIIMS Rishikesh, where his condition remains critical. Despite the seriousness of the accident, police say no formal complaint has been filed yet. Inspector Pradeep Chauhan confirmed that action will be taken once a complaint is received. Theft Caught on Camera in Araku Valley: Man Steals Phones From Sleeping Patients at Andhra Pradesh Hospital, Police Launch Probe as Video Goes Viral.

Rope Snaps During 180-Ft Bungee Jump in Shivpuri

पर्यटन के नाम पर हो रहे मनोरंजन से जीवन सुरक्षा का भय बढ़ता जा रहा है। ऋषिकेश के आगे शिवपुरी स्थित थ्रिल फैक्ट्री में बंजी जंपिंग से एक पर्यटक 180 फिट की ऊँचाई से गिरा। जिसे तत्काल AIIMS ऋषिकेश में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां उसकी हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। अब थ्रिल फैक्ट्री के इस बंजी… pic.twitter.com/J98wsV3Aqr — Ajit Singh Rathi (@AjitSinghRathi) November 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Ajit Singh Rathi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

