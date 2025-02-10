Young Pole vaulter Dev Meena, who is only 19 years old, shined at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand as he broke the National record in men's pole vault event. Madhya Pradesh’s Meena cleared the bar set at the height of 5.32 M on his third attempt to break the previous record - Tamil Nadu’s S. Siva’s 5.31 M which came at the same event in 2022. Meena, who hails from Silphod village of Khategaon Tehsil in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, had a previous personal best of 5.20 M. National Games 2025: Deepika Kumari Reaches Women’s Recurve Individual Final After Win Over Gatha Anandrao Khadake.

Dev Meena Breaks National Record in Men's Pole Vault at National Games 2025

Dev Kumar Meen Clears 5.25m in the Men's Pole Vault He is just 18 and is also the Asian U20 Championships bronze medalist as well. He will now attempt for the new National Record (5.32m) pic.twitter.com/UDd3lleOCC — 🇮🇳 Thomas Cup 22 🏆 (@Anmolkakkar27) February 10, 2025

