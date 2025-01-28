Dehradun School Holiday: District Magistrate Declares Holiday for Schools Today Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Arrival in City To Attend Opening Ceremony of 38th National Games

A holiday for schools has been declared in Uttarakhand's Dehradun ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit today, January 28. The district magistrate of Dehradun has declared a holiday in schools for today in view of the arrival of PM Narendra Modi in Dehradun to attend the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games. Uttarakhand To Implement UCC on January 27, a Day Prior to PM Narendra Modi’s Arrival in Dehradun, Says CM Secretary Shailesh Bagoli.

District Magistrate Dehradun Declares a Holiday in Schools Today

Uttarakhand | In view of the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dehradun to attend the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games, the District Magistrate Dehradun has declared a holiday in schools today. pic.twitter.com/qnzuwxuhF7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2025

