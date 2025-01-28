Dehradun School Holiday: District Magistrate Declares Holiday for Schools Today Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Arrival in City To Attend Opening Ceremony of 38th National Games

The district magistrate of Dehradun has declared a holiday in schools for today in view of the arrival of PM Narendra Modi in Dehradun to attend the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games.

Dehradun School Holiday: District Magistrate Declares Holiday for Schools Today Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Arrival in City To Attend Opening Ceremony of 38th National Games
PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: X/@narendramodi)
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 28, 2025 08:16 AM IST

A holiday for schools has been declared in Uttarakhand's Dehradun ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit today, January 28. The district magistrate of Dehradun has declared a holiday in schools for today in view of the arrival of PM Narendra Modi in Dehradun to attend the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games. Uttarakhand To Implement UCC on January 27, a Day Prior to PM Narendra Modi’s Arrival in Dehradun, Says CM Secretary Shailesh Bagoli.

District Magistrate Dehradun Declares a Holiday in Schools Today

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
38th National Games Dehradun Dehradun School Holiday Narendra Modi Uttarakhand
You might also like
PM Modi, Donald Trump Phone Call: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Dials US President Week After Inauguration
News

PM Modi, Donald Trump Phone Call: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Dials US President Week After Inauguration
Dehradun School Holiday: District Magistrate Declares Holiday for Schools Today Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Arrival in City To Attend Opening Ceremony of 38th National Games
PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: X/@narendramodi)
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 28, 2025 08:16 AM IST

A holiday for schools has been declared in Uttarakhand's Dehradun ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit today, January 28. The district magistrate of Dehradun has declared a holiday in schools for today in view of the arrival of PM Narendra Modi in Dehradun to attend the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games. Uttarakhand To Implement UCC on January 27, a Day Prior to PM Narendra Modi’s Arrival in Dehradun, Says CM Secretary Shailesh Bagoli.

District Magistrate Dehradun Declares a Holiday in Schools Today

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
38th National Games Dehradun Dehradun School Holiday Narendra Modi Uttarakhand
You might also like
PM Modi, Donald Trump Phone Call: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Dials US President Week After Inauguration
News

PM Modi, Donald Trump Phone Call: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Dials US President Week After Inauguration
Uniform Civil Code: Uttarakhand Resident Nikita Negi Becomes First To Register Marriage on UCC Portal, Hails CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s Initiative (Watch Video)
News

Uniform Civil Code: Uttarakhand Resident Nikita Negi Becomes First To Register Marriage on UCC Portal, Hails CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s Initiative (Watch Video)
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Stroll Through Ahmedabad Streets After Coldplay’s Epic ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour 2025 Finale Concert in India (Watch Video)
Hollywood

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Stroll Through Ahmedabad Streets After Coldplay’s Epic ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour 2025 Finale Concert in India (Watch Video)
‘Night Full of Stars’: Sunny Leone Attends Coldplay’s Final India Tour 2025 Show at Ahmedabad With Husband Daniel Weber, Shares Enchanting Moments From Her Experience (Watch Video)
Bollywood

‘Night Full of Stars’: Sunny Leone Attends Coldplay’s Final India Tour 2025 Show at Ahmedabad With Husband Daniel Weber, Shares Enchanting Moments From Her Experience (Watch Video)
Uniform Civil Code: Uttarakhand Resident Nikita Negi Becomes First To Register Marriage on UCC Portal, Hails CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s Initiative (Watch Video)
News

Uniform Civil Code: Uttarakhand Resident Nikita Negi Becomes First To Register Marriage on UCC Portal, Hails CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s Initiative (Watch Video)
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Stroll Through Ahmedabad Streets After Coldplay’s Epic ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour 2025 Finale Concert in India (Watch Video)
Hollywood

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Stroll Through Ahmedabad Streets After Coldplay’s Epic ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour 2025 Finale Concert in India (Watch Video)
‘Night Full of Stars’: Sunny Leone Attends Coldplay’s Final India Tour 2025 Show at Ahmedabad With Husband Daniel Weber, Shares Enchanting Moments From Her Experience (Watch Video)
Bollywood

‘Night Full of Stars’: Sunny Leone Attends Coldplay’s Final India Tour 2025 Show at Ahmedabad With Husband Daniel Weber, Shares Enchanting Moments From Her Experience (Watch Video)

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Waqf Amendment Bill
10K+ searches
Bajaj Housing Finance share
5K+ searches
Sensex Nifty stock Market
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Waqf Amendment Bill
10K+ searches
Bajaj Housing Finance share
5K+ searches
Sensex Nifty stock Market
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel