Armand Duplantis wins another gold medal as he secured the top spot in the men's pole vault final at the World Athletics Championship 2025. He created another world record as he cleared the mark of 6.30M in his last attempt. He cleared 6.15M earlier, which ensured him the medal, but he aimed to go over his personal best and world record of 6.29M by going for the 6.30M mark. He cleared it in his last attempt and created the World record. This is his third-consecutive gold medal in World Athletics Championships after Eugene and Budapest in 2022 and 2023. Armand Duplantis Wins Diamond League 2025 Title As He Secures Top Spot in Men's Pole Vault Event in Summit Clash at Zurich.

Armand Duplantis Wins Third-Consecutive Gold Medal in World Athletics Championship

OUT OF THIS UNIVERSE 🚀 The 🐐 @mondohoss600 clears 6.30m on his third attempt to set his 1️⃣4️⃣th world record 🤯 It was only a matter of time ‼️#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/2wTcC0KEfy — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) September 15, 2025

