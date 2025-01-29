India’s teenage sensation, Dhinidhi Desinghu had a remarkable start to the 38th National Games 2025 at Haldwani, Uttarakhand. The 14-year-old swimmer not only won three Gold medals but smashed her previous national record of 2:04.14 set in 2023 with a brilliant 2:03.24 finish. She won gold medals in the 100 M butterfly and 4 X 100 M Relay team event. It is important to note that the Karnataka-born swimmer was India’s youngest athlete at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Sheetal Devi Collects ‘Promised’ Mahindra Scorpio N, Shares Heartfelt Post on Social Media.

Dhinidhi Desinghu Sets New National Record in Women's 200 M Freestyle Swimming at National Games 2025

