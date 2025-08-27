Armand Duplantis continues his tremendously consistent run as he wins his fifth consecutive Diamond League as he tops the men's pole vault event at the final in Zurich. The two-time Olympic champion won the competition on August 27, clearing 6.00M to also claim the Diamond League title. He narrowly edged past Emmanouil Karalis of Greece who also managed 6.00M but had to settle for second place due to two misses at the height. On Which Channel Diamond League 2025 Final Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Throw Event At Zurich Free Live Streaming Online?

Armand Duplantis Wins Diamond League 2025 Title

Duplantis does it again!@mondohoss600 wins his fifth successive #DiamondLeague title with 6.00m at the #DLFinal💎 He now needs only two more Diamond Trophies to equal @airlavillenie and @Taylored2jump's record of seven...#ZurichDL🇨🇭 📷 @chiaramontesan2 pic.twitter.com/6dCRe5kj0s — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) August 27, 2025

