Dick Fosbury, who revolutionized high jump technique, passed away on Sunday, at the age of 76. According to his publicist, Ray Schulte. he had a recurrence with Lymphoma, and it became his cause of death. Fosbury won the gold medal at the Mexico Olympics in 1968 with his unique technique of angled run, leaping back and head-first fall. His gold using the "Fosbury Flop" is what made the fundamentals of high jumping techniques today.

Dick Fosbury Dies

Dick Fosbury, the man who revolutionised the high jump, passes away at age of 76 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3S9mkOtg4U — Pubity Sport (@PubitySportIG) March 14, 2023

