Sarvesh Kushare performed well in the World Athletics Championship 2025 men's high jump final as he finished sixth by clearing 2.28M. Earlier, Kushare became the first Indian to qualify in the men's high jump final in World Athletics Championship history. In the final, he set a new personal best for himself, as he cleared 2.28M, bettering 2.27M which was his previous best. After clearing the new personal best, Kushare charged to the gallery celebrating and he shouted 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jay' (Hail King Chahhatrapati Shivaji). Fans loved his passion and made the video viral. Sarvesh Kushare Creates History! Indian Athlete Becomes First From the Nation to Qualify For Men's High Jump Finals in World Athletics Championships.

Sarvesh Kushare Celebrates With Chant After Setting New Personal Best

Sarvesh Kushare gets a personal beat of 2.28m in the men’s High Jump at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. He is assured of a place in the top 7. pic.twitter.com/A4xJEOO74y — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) September 16, 2025

