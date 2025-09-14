A historic moment in Indian athletics as Sarvesh Kushare qualified for the high jump final in the World Athletics Championship 2025 final. He became the first Indian to qualify for a high jump event final in World Championships. This shows the immense progress India has made in the recent past in track and field events. Asian Championship gold medalist Kushare cleared 2.25m in the men's high jump qualifications to qualify for the final. This is only his second World Championships. Minakshi Hooda Wins World Boxing Championship Title; Indian Pugilist Wins Gold Medal After Beating Kazakhstan's Opposition In Women's 48KG Category Final.

