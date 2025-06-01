Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber will be facing off in the UFC Vegas 107 on Sunday, June 1. The Erin Blanchfield vs Maycee Barber women’s Flyweight fight is scheduled to be hosted at the venue UFC Apex in Nevada. The much-awaited Blanchfield vs Barber UFC Vegas 107 fight will start at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasting partner of UFC for live telecasts in India. It means the Erin Blanchfield vs Maycee Barber fight will be live telecast on Sony Sports TV channels. Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the Erin Blanchfield vs Maycee Barber high-voltage clash on the Sonyliv app and website. Jack Della Maddalena Wins World Welterweight Championship at UFC 315, Ends Belal Muhammad's Unbeaten 11-Match Streak.

Erin Blanchfield vs Maycee Barber

