Australia's Jack Della Maddalena became the new world welterweight champion, beating Belal Muhammad in the latter's first-ever title defense during UFC 315 in Montreal. Maddalena managed to win the UFC MMA match by a unanimous decision, with the judges scoring the five-round title bout 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 in favour of the Australian. Interestingly, this was Maddalena's eighth-straight Ultimate Fighting Championship win, and his 18th successive Mixed Martial Arts bout, taking his record to 18-2. Ian Machado Garry Defeats Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City, Hands Brazilian MMA Fighter His First Loss in UFC.

AUSTRALIA YOU HAVE ANOTHER CHAMPION 🏆🇦🇺 Jack Della Maddalena defeats Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision to become the NEW welterweight champion of the world! [ #UFC315 | B2YB @WolfPakTrust ] pic.twitter.com/QXSdotwyyF — UFC (@ufc) May 11, 2025

