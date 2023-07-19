Bayern Munich got their pre-season preparation up and running with a bang as they defeated FC Rottach-Egern 27-0 in a warm-up match. Yes, you read that right! The Bundesliga champions steamrolled the ninth-tier German side with as many as three players scoring five goals or more, the likes of which include Jamal Musiala, Marcel Sabitzer and youngster Mathys Tel. Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick, while there were also goals from Alphonso Davies, Konrad Laimer, Leroy Sane, Sadio Mane, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Guerreiro, Ryan Gravenberch, Kingsley Coman and Sadio Mane. Manchester United Sign Inter Milan Goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Bayern Munich 27-0 FC Rottach-Egern

FULL TIME: BAYERN WINS 27-0 🤯 They’ve broken their previous record of 24-0. pic.twitter.com/3dOBXP2lZX — Janty (@CFC_Janty) July 18, 2023

Full-Time Score

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)