AC Milan edged past archrivals Inter Milan in Serie A 2022-23 at Sin Siro in an epic derby. Rafael Leao scored a brace and Olivier Giroud hit one to help the home side beat Inter 3-2 at home in the season's first Milan derby. Eden Dzeko and Brozovic were on the scoresheet for the visitors. AC Milan climbed to second position in the Serie A points table.

Watch Serie A video highlight:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)