FC Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde is announced as the replacement of Jose Gaya in the Spain squad ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 19-year-old starlet is yet to make an appearance for the senior side. Gaya got ruled out of the FIFA World Cup previously due to a knee injury sustained during the training.

Alejandro Balde is announced as the replacement of injured Jose Gaya

🚨 OFICIAL | Alejandro Balde se incorporará a la @SEFutbol como sustituto de José Luis Gayà. El futbolista, que estaba concentrado con la Sub-21, se unirá a la expedición española en Doha. ℹ️ https://t.co/F83HSSHc5C #VamosEspaña | #Catar2022 pic.twitter.com/vWTpucS32A — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) November 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)