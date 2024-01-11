Arch-rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid faced each other in Saudi Arabia for a place in the Spanish Super Cup final 2023-24. The game was played at Al-Awwal Stadium in Saudi Arabia, where Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos received a hostile reception from the crowd. Toni Kroos came in the 67th minute of the game and every time he touched the ball, he was booed by the sepectators gathered for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash. Toni Kroos was booed by the crowd for his comments on Saudi Arabia earlier in the year about Gabri Veiga’s transfer to the Saudi league. Despite the boos, he put in a near-flawless performance and helped Madrid earn the victory late on. Real Madrid won the game 5-3 in extra time. After the game, Toni Kroos expressed his happiness on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) with a post stating “That was fun today! Amazing crowd” followed by a smiley face with heart-shaped eyes emoji. Supercopa De Espana 2023–24: Real Madrid Beats Atletico Madrid 5–3 in Extra Time Thriller To Reach Spanish Super Cup Final

Real Madrid Midfielder Toni Kroos Booed by Fans in Saudi Arabia

dir="rtl">🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

مقطع اليوم :

صافرات استهجان كبيرة من الجماهير لحظة استلام كروس الكرة

ضحـك الجماهير لحظة سقوط كروس 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hvJg1mINNJ

— سهم (@1SMi_) January 10, 2024

Toni Kroos Sending Love to the Fans

That was fun today! Amazing crowd😍 — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) January 10, 2024

