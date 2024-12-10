Elon Musk's SpaceX launches Starlink in Cape Verde country in Africa. Starlink offers satellite internet services across 100 countries. With Cape Verde added to the list, the company will continue providing low-latency and high-speed internet to the people. Elon Musk reacted to the expansion of Starlink and said, "Starlink now in Cape Verde." In India, Starlink will likely be launched once the government approves company's entry around January 2025. Nitin Gadkari Says Government Values Amazon’s Efforts To Leverage Its Logistics Expertise To Empower Urban, Rural Businesses in India.

Starlink Now Available in Cape Verde in Africa

Starlink now in Cape Verde https://t.co/Ow2ZN84OKn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2024

