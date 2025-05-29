Star Manchester United players Andre Onana, Harry Maguire and Diogo Dalot were spotted at the Mumbai Airport today, May 29. The three-star players of the EPL giants are in Mumbai to attend a fan meet and greet event, held by one of their sponsors, as part of the club's commercial commitments. Manchester United FC visited Kuala Lumpur on May 28, to face an ASEAN All Stars in the first friendly of the post-season tour, where they ended up suffering a shocking 1-0 defeat. The Red Devils will be facing Hong Kong next on Friday, May 30. Manchester United Suffer 0–1 Defeat to ASEAN All Stars in Post-Season Club Friendly 2025, Start Malaysia Tour on Losing Note.

Manchester United Players In Mumbai Airport:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

