Fact Check: Did Manchester United Ask 'X' User to Raise His Follower Number to 30,000 As Part of A Job Offer? Here's Truth

The Premier League is currently on a break as the FIFA International window is currently ongoing. After the three matches played in the competition so far, defending champions Liverpool are at the top of the table with wins in all three games. Arsenal have won two but lost one to Liverpool and Chelsea have drawn one alongside two wins. Chelsea and Arsenal remain in the second and the third place. Tottenham Hotspur has started well and they are in the fourth position. Manchester United didn't have the best of starts and are currently at the ninth position in the Premier League. Upon resumption, their target will be to change the scenario. Manchester United Memes Go Viral As Red Devils Secure First Victory of Premier League 2025–26 Season With 3–2 Win Over Burnley.

Manchester United is co-owned by the Glazer family, who hold the majority stake, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS Group, which acquired a minority stake in February 2024 and assumed control of the club's football operations. Currently INEOS holds the controlling stake of the club and they are overseeing some big changes inside the club as Manchester United have not won the Premier League since 2013.

Amid this, an 'X' user made a claim that when he texted Manchester United, they reached out to him with a job offer for a social media role and gave him a condition that they will take job negotiations further if he can reach 30,000 followers. He also shared a screenshot of his conversation with Manchester United and asked for support from the fans. Fans wanted to verify if he is really offered the job and it is not something fake created by the user to farm engagements. Take a look at the post below.

Fan Claims Being Offered A Job by Manchester United

Manchester United offered me a job 😳 Can we do this?🙏 pic.twitter.com/7fRR40lTVt — 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱 ✯ (@UnitedAlex7) September 8, 2025

Fake Claim of Manchester United Job Offer

Did Manchester United Ask 'X' User to Raise His Follower Number to 30,000 As Part of A Job Offer?

No, Manchester United has not offered anything like that. It is a fake screenshot created by the user in order to farm engagements. A club like Manchester United would invite applications for any job vacancy and not message a fan giving a target of followers on social media as a criteria for the 'job offer'. The user created the fake conversation to convince fans to follow him. He has tried to do it in a similar manner a few times in the past as well. If a job at Manchester United has a vacant position, it would be available here. There is no vacant social media role job position which is vacant in Manchester United right now. EPL 2025-26 Schedule: Get Full English Premier League Matchweek 3 Football Fixtures and Time Table Online With UK and IST Timings.

Manchester United's Current Job Vacancies

Manchester United Current Job Vacancies

Manchester United and INEOS Lay-Offs

Under the leadership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Manchester United have been cutting jobs since last summer in a bid to reduce costs. The first wave brought 250 redundancies, with a second wave of up to 200 being identified and processed. Overall, The Times report added that the intention is to reduce the workforce to around 700 people, 550 fewer than the 1,250 when the INEOS regime assumed control. Going through a big lay-off, it is not realistic to think that Manchester United will offer a job in social media chats just based on number of followers.

Fact check

Claim : Manchester United asked 'X' user to raise follower number to 30,000 as part of a job offer. Conclusion : Fake. Manchester United has not asked 'X' user to raise follower number to 30,000 as part of a job offer.

