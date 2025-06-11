The Uruguay national football team managed to overcome their loss in the last match and gain a comfortable win over Venezuela in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers at home. Rodrigo Aguirre broke the stalemate, finding the opening goal for Uruguay in the 43rd minute to head into the break with a lead. Giorgian de Arrascaeta managed to double the score in the 47th minute for La Celeste, and Venezuela tried to make a comeback in the second half of the match. Eventually, Uruguay ended up winning the contest to move fourth in the standings, as La Vinotinto's two-game winning streak came to an end. Brazil Could Secure FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot With Victory in Carlo Ancelotti’s Home Debut Against Venezuela.

Uruguay Win 2-0

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)