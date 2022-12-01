Argentina qualified for the round of 16 at FIFA World Cup 2022 with a dominant 2-0 win over Poland at Stadium 974 on December 1. Lionel Messi missed a penalty with Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saving it, in the first half and Argentina fans were shocked at the stadium with their side failing to take the lead in this must-win clash. But Argentina did not have to wait for long with Alexis Mac Allister netting the opener right after the break. Argentina's lead was doubled with Julian Alvarez netting his first goal at the World Cup. Poland hardly any attack at the Argentina goal while Lionel Scaloni's side finishing as Group C toppers. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Lionel Messi Misses Penalty During Poland vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match (Watch Video)

Argentina vs Poland Result:

