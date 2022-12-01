Lionel Messi missed a penalty during the Poland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 match on December 1. Argentina were awarded the penalty after a lengthy VAR check and Messi, who had earlier scored from the spot in this tournament, saw his attempt saved by Polish keeper Wojciech Szczesny, who stuck out his hand and put the ball away. Messi with this, became the first player to have two penalties saved in World Cup history. Poland vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Updates

Lionel Messi Penalty Miss Video:

Messi Misses The Penalty Lionel Messi is the first player in HISTORY to have 2 penalties saved in the World Cup 😱#messi #WorldCup #Argentina #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/waPeOKhrbb — Inam Ur rehman (@Inam_Cricket) November 30, 2022

