Argentina topped France in a sensational match fitting for a World Cup final when they beat the defending champions to win the title at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18. Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria put Argentina ahead in the first half and it seemed that they will win the match but were hit by two goals from Kylian Mbappe. The game went into injury time when Messi once again put Argentina ahead, only for the eventual champions to concede with Mbappe on target, netting a hat-trick. However, Argentina scored all four of their penalties as France missed two with Messi and co. going on to win the title. Lionel Messi ‘Forced’ to Wear Arabian Bisht Robe After Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Title Win, Claim Twitterati

Argentina vs France Goal Video Highlights:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)