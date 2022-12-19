Lionel Messi was claimed to have been 'forced' to wear the Arabian 'Bisht' robe by the dignitaries present at the FIFA World Cup 2022 presentation ceremony. Messi seemingly struggled to put on the robe and was helped by the dignitary on his left, before Argentina were handed the FIFA World Cup 2022 title. Some users on Twitter have claimed that the player was forced to wear the robe. Check out some such claims below. Lionel Messi Is Officially The GOAT! Netizens React After Argentina Wins FIFA World Cup 2022 Against France in Dramatic Final

'Absolutely Grim'

Making Messi wear that robe is absolutely grim. Sums up everything wrong with this World Cup — Will Martin (@willmartin19) December 18, 2022

'Presentation Travesty'

That robe Messi was forced to wear is the biggest presentation travesty since the time Howard from the Halifax got to hand out the SPL trophy. — Mark Benstead (@markbenstead) December 18, 2022

'Dumb Robe On'

Good thing we got the iconic moment of Messi kissing the trophy after getting the Golden Ball without that dumb robe on. — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) December 18, 2022

'Sports Washing'

Every single photo in history of Messi lifting the world cup will be with him wearing that robe. They've achieved exactly what they wanted. Impeccably planned sports washing that. — Not Sensible At All (@SensibleUtd) December 18, 2022

'Such a Joke'

Infantino slapping a robe on Messi and then almost lifting the trophy with him. Such a joke, and genuinely ruined the beauty of the moment — Kon (@Konate_FPL) December 18, 2022

'Robe Ruined the Moment'

Feel like that robe ruined an iconic moment of Messi lifting the trophy in his Argentina shirt… — Lewis Coombes (@LewisCoombes) December 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)