Uruguay are all set to lock horns with Argentina in the CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti in Buenos Aires. The match would begin at 5:00 am IST on October 12, Monday. The game would not be live telecasted in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. The match cannot be live-streamed in India as well.

