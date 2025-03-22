In a match, where Argentina played sans, Lionel Messi, and Thiago Almada stepped up to the plate and ensured the World Champions came out victorious against arch-rivals Uruguay in FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers. A fiercely contested tie saw no goals in the first half, but Argentina broke the deadlock in the second as Almada stuck a stunning and decisive goal in the 68th minute, which helped La Albiceleste maintain their top spot in the standings. With five matches remaining, Argentina have almost secured their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026. England 2–0 Albania FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Myles Lewis-Skelly, Harry Kane Find Net As Thomas Tuchel-Era Begins With a Win for the Three Lions.

Thiago Almada's Stunning Goal Helps Argentina Edge Past Uruguay

