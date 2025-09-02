Arsenal have completed the loan signing of Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen. The Ecuador defender completed a transfer move to the Gunners from Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy. Piero Hincapie thus became Arsenal's eighth signing of the 2025-26 summer transfer window and he will now look to make an impact for his new club. Piero Hincapie played a crucial role in Bayer Leverkusen winning the Bundesliga title in the 2023-24 season and also represented Ecuador at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2021 and 2024 Copa America tournaments. Piero Hincapie will wear jersey no 5 for Arsenal. Alexander Isak Joins Liverpool! Reds Break British Transfer Record to Sign Swedish Striker from Newcastle United on Deadline Day.

Piero Hincapie Joins Arsenal on Loan

Welcome to The Arsenal, Piero Hincapie 💪 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 1, 2025

