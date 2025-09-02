Alexander Isak has finally joined Liverpool, completing his transfer move from much-awaited transfer move from Newcastle United on Deadline Day 2025. Liverpool broke the British transfer record to secure the services of the Sweden striker for a sum of £125m. The Alexander Isak transfer news saga has been among the biggest topics of discussion in the 2025-26 summer transfer window and finally it has come to an end with the Swedish striker completing the move to Anfield. Alexander Isak joined Newcastle United in 2022 and scored 62 goals in 109 appearances for the Magpies. He had scored 23 goals in the Premier League last season, finishing behind his new Liverpool teammate, Mohamed Salah, who had hit 29 goals. Alexander Isak is set to wear the number nine jersey for Liverpool in the 2025-26 season. Liverpool 1–0 Arsenal, Premier League 2025–26: Dominik Szoboszlai’s Stunner Seals Narrow Win for Reds Over Gunners (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Alexander Isak Joins Liverpool from Newcastle United in British Transfer Record Deal

We have completed the transfer of Alexander Isak from Newcastle United on a long-term contract 🙌🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 1, 2025

Alexander Isak's Career in Numbers

Isak in numbers 🔢 pic.twitter.com/kMR11Op959 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 1, 2025

