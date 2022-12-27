Liverpool made a good start to their top-four pursuit in the English Premier League 2022-23. Mohamed Salah scored one and assisted another to Virgil van Dijk, giving Liverpool a comfortable 2-0 lead in the first half. English striker Ollie Watkins pulled one back for the home side after the restart. However, Stefan Bajcetic's 81st minute goal crushed Villa's hopes. With this win, Liverpool now have 25 points from 15 matches. Meanwhile, Aston Villa will have to stay on 18 points.

Liverpool Registered Dominating Victory

