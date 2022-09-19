Atletico Madrid fans outside the Wanda Metropolitano stadium were filmed chanting “You are a monkey. Vinicius you are a monkey,” before the match against Real Madrid. This happened just days after the Brazilian international said he had been a victim of xenophobia. However, the defending Champions League and La Liga champions defeated their rivals 2-1 on Sunday night. Despite the racial abuse, Real Madrid’s promising player vowed to continue dancing while he didn’t score in the match.

🗣️CÁNTICOS RACISTAS CONTRA VINICIUS de cientos de aficionados del @Atleti a las puertas del Metropolitano: 📢"Eres un mono, Vinicius eres un mono". ⛔️FUERA LOS VIOLENTOS Y RACISTAS DEL FÚTBOL 📹Video @chema_medina #AtletiRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/KoHSNrtd3G — Tiempo de Juego (@tjcope) September 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)