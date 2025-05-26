Bayer Leverkusen have named Eric ten Hag as their new head coach after the exit of Xavi Alonso, who was appointed Real Madrid's new manager on May 25. Eric has been signed on by the Bundesliga side until 2027. This is ten Hag's first gig since getting sacked by Manchester United after two seasons with the English Premier League giant in 2024. This is Eric's second stint in the Bundesliga, having managed Bayern Munich II between 2013-15. Bayer Leverkusen Star Florian Wirtz Turns Down Bayern Munich in Favor of Liverpool Switch.

Erik ten Hag Named Bayer Leverkusen Head Coach

Erik ten Hag signs with Bayer 04 as our new head coach until 2027!✍️ Let’s get started! 💪⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/JNDut2dvND — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) May 26, 2025

