PSG have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 with a 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the second leg of the round of 16 tie. Lionel Messi's side had trailed 1-0 at the start of this encounter and they failed to equalise and eventually lost the contest 3-0 with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry scoring goals for the German side. Both Messi and Kylian Mbappe started for PSG but were not able to have any impact on the scoreline. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Bayern Munich vs PSG Result

