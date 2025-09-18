English Premier League stalwarts Liverpool FC have edged past La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in their first match of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26. The Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UCL 2025-26 match was an absolute thriller ending 3-2 at the iconic Anfield. Hosts Liverpool were initially enjoying an early two-goal lead, with goals from Andrew Robertson in the 4th minute and Mohamed Salah in the 6th minute of the game. Atletico Madrid got the equalizers late, with Marcos Llorente netting a brace with goals in the 45+3 and 81 minutes of the match. As it looked like both sides would be sharing spoils, the Reds captain Virgil van Dijk struck the differentiator, scoring a goal as late as 90+2 minutes to grab the winner. UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status With Goal Difference of European Football Tournament.

Liverpool Win Thriller vs Atletico Madrid

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, UCL 2025-26 Full Highlights

