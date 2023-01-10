German sides Borussia Dortmund and Fortuna Dusseldorf will take on each other in a club friendly on Tuesday, January 10. The match is set to be played at the Ciudad Deportiva La Dama de Noche and is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for Indian fans, the live telecast of this game will be unavailable due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans can nonetheless watch live streaming of this match on Borussia Dortmund's YouTube channel. Joao Felix Transfer News: Chelsea Set To Sign Portugal Youngster on Loan From Atletico Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)